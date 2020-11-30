Menu

Canada
November 30 2020 6:37pm
00:55

COVID-19: Alberta Health Services says memo asking for oxygen conservation is ‘being proactive’

Dr. David Zygun from Alberta Health Services explains a memo that was circulated, directing hospitals to start conserving oxygen immediately.

