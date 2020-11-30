Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
November 30 2020 6:22pm
01:16

Pandemic response priority as Sask. legislatures starts session

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said the upcoming legislative session will focus on two main items — responding to the coronavirus pandemic and fulfilling his election promises.

