Family November 30 2020 11:39am 02:23 Winnipeg man helping to make backyard rinks My O.D.R. is a Winnipeg-based company offering to help families make backyard rinks, as Manitoba has not permitted public outdoor and indoor skating rinks to open during Level Red restrictions. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7492504/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7492504/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div>