Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Family
October 5 2021 11:28am
04:30

Navigating tough pandemic-related conversations

“We won’t always agree, but we need to agree with the need to have respectful conversations.”
Mediator Janet Schmidt has tips for navigating polarizing pandemic conversations ahead of the holiday weekend.

Advertisement

Video Home