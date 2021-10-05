Family October 5 2021 11:28am 04:30 Navigating tough pandemic-related conversations “We won’t always agree, but we need to agree with the need to have respectful conversations.” Mediator Janet Schmidt has tips for navigating polarizing pandemic conversations ahead of the holiday weekend. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8244376/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8244376/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?