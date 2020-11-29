News November 29 2020 5:36pm 05:05 Diversity and representation in the Canadian film industry Mostafa Keshvari, co-founder and president of the ‘Minorities for Film and TV Society’ joined Sarah MacDonald on BC1 to discuss diversity and representation in the Canadian film industry. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7491619/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7491619/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?