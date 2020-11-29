Menu

November 29 2020 5:36pm
05:05

Diversity and representation in the Canadian film industry

Mostafa Keshvari, co-founder and president of the ‘Minorities for Film and TV Society’ joined Sarah MacDonald on BC1 to discuss diversity and representation in the Canadian film industry.

