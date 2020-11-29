Menu

Global News at 6 Weekend Saskatoon
November 29 2020 4:07pm
02:01

Celebrating the holidays in Saskatoon with Christmas at Grandma’s

The COVID-19-friendly yuletide adventure featuring decorated rooms, local vendors, and pictures with Santa Clause runs until Jan. 3. Brenden Purdy has the story.

