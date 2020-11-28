Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Edmonton
November 28 2020 6:37pm
05:53

Workshop Eatery rebrands as The HenHouse

Local chef Paul Shufelt shares why Workshop Eatery is rebranding as The Henhouse due to new COVID-19 restrictions and provides a taste of the new menu which features southern comfort food.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home