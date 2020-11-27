The Morning Show November 27 2020 10:51am 06:18 Wynonna Judd on her new movie ‘A Nashville Christmas Carol’ Wynonna Judd checks in with The Morning Show to talk about her latest release ‘A Nashville Christmas Carol’ and what life has been like in the COVID-19 pandemic. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7488180/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7488180/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?