COVID-19
November 27 2020 10:23am
03:13

‘Toronto Miracle’ launches doorstep food drive

Toronto Miracle spokesperson Jordan Mlynek talks to Liem Vu about the group’s initiative to fight hunger in the city on December 5 at 10 a.m. Visit https://www.torontomiracle.org/ to learn more.

