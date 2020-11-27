Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
November 27 2020 8:10am
03:37

A new initiative helps seniors combat loneliness

Supplying iPads to seniors helps them stay more connected during COVID-19 restrictions. Global’s Laura Casella learns more about this timely initiative.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home