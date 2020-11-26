Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 26 2020 9:18pm
02:27

Canadian hockey player trades stick for microphone, wins new set of fans

Coquitlam hockey player Mark Ledlin finds his voice in budding singing career while living in Germany. Barry Deley has his story.

