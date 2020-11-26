Global News Hour at 6 BC November 26 2020 9:18pm 02:27 Canadian hockey player trades stick for microphone, wins new set of fans Coquitlam hockey player Mark Ledlin finds his voice in budding singing career while living in Germany. Barry Deley has his story. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7487614/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7487614/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?