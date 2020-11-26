Menu

Health
November 26 2020 4:02pm
Jason Kenney explains why Alberta is not making masks mandatory

During a Facebook town hall on Wednesday night, Premier Jason Kenney said the Alberta government is not going to make masks mandatory because he thinks there would be a backlash.

