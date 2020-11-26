Health November 26 2020 4:02pm 01:58 Jason Kenney explains why Alberta is not making masks mandatory During a Facebook town hall on Wednesday night, Premier Jason Kenney said the Alberta government is not going to make masks mandatory because he thinks there would be a backlash. Alberta-wide mask mandate would create backlash, Premier Kenney says <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7486684/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7486684/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?