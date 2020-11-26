Accessible Pool November 26 2020 2:07pm 02:07 Sneak peek inside Brossard’s new aquatic centre ahead of soft opening The new aquatic complex in Brossard is only opening its doors next month but Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines brings you on a quick tour inside. First look inside Brossard’s new aquatic centre ahead of soft opening <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7486299/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7486299/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?