Businesses Concerned About Cross-region Travellers November 26 2020 11:31am 02:10 Durham business owners restricting lockdown zone visitors A number of businesses in Durham are screening customers from other regions. Owners say they are not allowing anyone from lockdown zones into their establishments. Frazer Snowdon reports. A number of Durham businesses restricting entry to area residents only <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7485769/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7485769/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?