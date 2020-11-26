Menu

Economy
November 26 2020 10:16am
02:56

Market and Business Report Nov. 26 2020

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Rob Tétrault updates us on what markets are open with the US on holidays for Thanksgiving, as well as why Disney stock is down and who’s looking at buying Slack.

