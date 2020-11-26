Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Saskatoon
November 26 2020 9:56am
03:41

Top shopping trends of 2020

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are closing in following what’s been a unique year. Peter Goldstzajn with Moneris joinsGlobal News Morning to share some of the top trends people are shopping for in 2020.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home