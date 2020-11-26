Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
November 26 2020 9:30am
01:51

New Brossard Aquatic Complex ready for grand opening

The new aquatic complex in Brossard opens its doors next month. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines brings us an exclusive first look.

