Global News Morning Montreal
November 26 2020 9:25am
04:53

Canadian series finds a new home on Amazon Prime

Montreal roleplaying series LARPs finds a new audience on Amazon Prime. Global’s Laura Casella talks get the story behind their good fortune.

