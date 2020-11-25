Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 25 2020 10:58pm
01:48

B.C. Solicitor General: Anti-mask scofflaws face multiple fines

B.C. Solicitor General Mike Farnworth says under new laws, people who refuse to wear masks can be hit with multiple $230 fines, and much more. Richard Zussman reports.

