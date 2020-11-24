Global News at 10 Regina November 24 2020 7:27pm 01:56 Parents, teachers concerned over new school self-isolation policy in Saskatoon A new policy from Saskatchewan Health Authority means students and staff in a class with a potential case of COVID-19 must now self-isolate for 14 days. Parents, teachers concerned over new school 14-day self-isolation policy in Saskatoon <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7482611/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7482611/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?