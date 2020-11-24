News November 24 2020 7:13pm 01:33 COVID-19: One woman’s plea to take things seriously COVID-19 took her mother’s life, and she herself has contracted the virus. Global’s Marney Blunt shares one woman’s personal story. Manitoba automates some coronavirus contact tracing, 12 deaths reported Tuesday <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7482568/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7482568/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?