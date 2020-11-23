News November 23 2020 10:36am 02:25 Global News Morning Market and Business Report – Nov. 23, 2020 Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Rob Tétrault looks at West Jet and Delta stocks, as well as Canadian business owners who can now apply for CER’s. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7478822/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7478822/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?