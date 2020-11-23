Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
November 23 2020 8:52am
04:49

Saskatchewan SPCA opens emergency pet food bank

The Saskatchewan SPCA has created an emergency pet food bank to help owners who are struggling to afford meals for their animals.

