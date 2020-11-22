Menu

Global News at 6 Halifax
November 22 2020 5:47pm
02:06

Disposition hearing set for next month for Matthew Vincent Raymond

A jury found Matthew Vincent Raymond not criminally responsible on Friday for the killing of four people, including two Fredericton police officers. Silas Brown has more.

