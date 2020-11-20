Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
November 20 2020 11:31pm
01:49

Wabamun residents vote to dissolve into Parkland County

The village of Wabamun voted overwhelmingly in favour to no longer be a village, and dissolve into Parkland County. As Tom Vernon reports, this will allow the community to remain viable.

