BC skiing November 20 2020 8:25pm 01:44 Big White Ski Resort opening amid pandemic Heading to the local ski hill is among the activities still sanctioned by B.C.’s top doctor, despite a provincial regional travel advisory issued on Thursday. Coronavirus: Big White Ski Resort opens amid pandemic <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7476359/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7476359/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?