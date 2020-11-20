Menu

Global News Morning BC
November 20 2020 10:19am
03:11

Masks4Canada welcomes B.C.’s new mandatory mask policy

The group ‘Masks4Canada’ is applauding the B.C. government’s move to finally make masks mandatory in indoor public spaces. Dr. Anna Wolak talks about why she feels the move is long overdue.

