Global News Morning BC November 20 2020 10:19am 03:11 Masks4Canada welcomes B.C.’s new mandatory mask policy The group ‘Masks4Canada’ is applauding the B.C. government’s move to finally make masks mandatory in indoor public spaces. Dr. Anna Wolak talks about why she feels the move is long overdue. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7474513/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7474513/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?