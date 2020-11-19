Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
November 19 2020 7:01pm
01:21

New COVID-19 modelling shows grim future in Saskatchewan if measures aren’t followed

On Thursday, Saskatchewan released modelling scenarios for how the COVID-19 pandemic could play out in the province over the next six months.

