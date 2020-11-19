Canada November 19 2020 5:01pm 02:01 Homelessness rates in Halifax doubled amid COVID-19 pandemic As we enter the second wave, support agencies are preparing for a tough winter. Charities like the Salvation Army say the need for their services has skyrocketed. Jesse Thomas has more. Coronavirus: Homeless rate in Halifax doubles during pandemic, study says <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7473279/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7473279/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?