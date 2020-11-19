Global News Morning Saskatoon November 19 2020 10:10am 04:09 Adopt a Pet: Nero the cat Brooke Weisbrod with Saskatoon SPCA joins Global News Morning with Nero, and talks about the surge in kittens and cats at the shelter over the past few months. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7472117/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7472117/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?