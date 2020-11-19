Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
November 19 2020 10:10am
04:09

Adopt a Pet: Nero the cat

Brooke Weisbrod with Saskatoon SPCA joins Global News Morning with Nero, and talks about the surge in kittens and cats at the shelter over the past few months.

