Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 18 2020 9:17pm
02:01

Possible new B.C. COVID-19 measures to come?

Global’s Keith Baldrey on the possibility of new COVID-19 measures or restrictions to come when Dr. Bonnie Henry reveals new pandemic numbers on Thursday.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home