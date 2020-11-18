Coronavirus November 18 2020 8:28pm 01:24 When could COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Manitoba? There is some good news on the horizon about potential vaccines that could be just weeks away. Brittany Greenslade reports. Manitoba’s top doctor says potential COVID-19 vaccine may come in January, but details are scarce <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7471495/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7471495/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?