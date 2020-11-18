Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Big Box Stores
November 18 2020 8:25pm
01:21

Consumer frustration

As retailers begin advertising Black Friday sales, the province wants to remind you of the rules. This comes as questions are being raised about what exactly should be sold on store shelves right now. Joe Scarpelli reports.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home