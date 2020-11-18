Menu

Money
November 18 2020 11:48am
03:46

Steinbach residents raising funds to feed frontline workers

A group of Steinbach residents are raising thousands of dollars to feed healthcare workers in their city, as the community sees a rise in COVID-19 cases.

