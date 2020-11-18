Menu

Global News Morning BC
November 18 2020 11:01am
04:14

The COVID-19 2nd wave is making it especially difficult for the homeless

Jeremy Hunka with the Union Gospel Mission discusses how COVID-19 restrictions placed on homeless shelters could leave many vulnerable people out in the cold this winter.

