Global News Morning BC November 18 2020 10:22am 03:44 Renewed concerned about COVID-19 in long-term care homes A COVID-19 outbreak at a long term care home in the Fraser Valley is once again highlighting the vulnerability of seniors who live in these facilities. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7469719/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7469719/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?