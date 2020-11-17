Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
November 17 2020 8:59pm
01:46

Sports groups confused by Alberta temporary restrictions

Many Alberta sports groups thought they were exempt from the temporary two week shut down and calls from health officials have them scrambling to make new plans. Kendra Slugoski reports.

