Health
November 16 2020 7:24pm
03:32

B.C. health officials report 1959 new cases of COVID-19 over three day period, 9 additional deaths

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reports 1,959 new COVID-19 cases over three days and nine deaths on Monday, Nov. 16. There were 654 cases from Friday to Saturday, while 659 cases were reported from Saturday to Sunday and 646 from Sunday to Monday. The total number of deaths is now 299, the majority of whom were living in long term care or were people with underlying illnesses in hospital.

