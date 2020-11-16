Menu

Environment
November 16 2020 7:34pm
02:00

Southern Alberta witnessing unprecedented surge in renewable energy projects

The renewable energy sector in southern Alberta is riding high with projects surging like never before. Taz Dhaliwal finds out what’s driving the boom.

