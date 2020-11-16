Menu

Canada
November 16 2020 7:22pm
01:16

Saskatoon Ward 1 candidate wants recount

Kevin Boychuk, who garned 56 votes less than incumbent Darren Hill in Saskatoon’s civic election, says he will request that the ballots be reexamined.

