Crime November 14 2020 8:16pm 01:49 Brazen robbers caught on video stealing from Kelowna property “On edge and violated,” said a Kelowna mother after realizing that two men had come on to her Joe Rich property – stealing thousands of dollars worth of construction tools. Brazen robbers caught on video in Joe Rich property theft <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7463637/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7463637/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?