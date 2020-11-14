Menu

Birth
November 14 2020 1:03am
01:34

Baby delivered by C-section while mom in ICU with COVID-19

A heartbreaking story out of the Fraser Valley – where an Abbotsford mother with COVID-19 is fighting for her life in hospital – after giving birth. Jordan Armstrong reports.

