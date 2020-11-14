Birth November 14 2020 1:03am 01:34 Baby delivered by C-section while mom in ICU with COVID-19 A heartbreaking story out of the Fraser Valley – where an Abbotsford mother with COVID-19 is fighting for her life in hospital – after giving birth. Jordan Armstrong reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7462797/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7462797/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?