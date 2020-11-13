Menu

Appleton Waste Services
November 13 2020 8:57pm
01:33

Clean-up efforts to resume at infamous Penticton-area waste pile

Those involved with plans to clean up a massive waste pile on Penticton Indian Band land say they are taking steps in the right direction. Jules Knox reports.

