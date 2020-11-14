Canada November 14 2020 7:00am 00:56 The daughter of a personal support worker calls for more support to homes Nerona Gittens, the daughter of a PSW who was diagnosed with COVID-19 says nursing aren’t providing enough support to workers. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7461949/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7461949/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?