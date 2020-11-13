Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Saskatoon
November 13 2020 9:55am
04:28

Epidemiologist on slowing down COVID-19 in Saskatchewan

Epidemiologist Dr. Nazeem Muhajarine joins Global News Morning to discuss what he thinks the province needs to do to slow down the rise of COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home