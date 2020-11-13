Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
November 13 2020 9:52am
04:31

Former Saskatoon councillor on second Election Day

It’s Election Day in YXE – again. Former city councillor Tiffany Paulsen joins Global News Morning to discuss the impact of the election delay – and some of the wards to watch.

