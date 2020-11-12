Menu

ashton creek
November 12 2020 8:31pm
01:43

Bridge closure a major inconvenience for residents

A multi-week bridge closure in the North Okanagan is causing major headaches for some Ashton Creek residents who are now facing a long detour to get to Enderby.

