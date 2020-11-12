ashton creek November 12 2020 8:31pm 01:43 Bridge closure a major inconvenience for residents A multi-week bridge closure in the North Okanagan is causing major headaches for some Ashton Creek residents who are now facing a long detour to get to Enderby. Small wooden bridge east of Enderby closed for 3-6 weeks <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7460072/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7460072/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?