Health
November 11 2020 10:42am
04:07

Ontario fundraiser helping kids with cancer goes virtual

Camp Ooch and Camp Trillium CEO Alex Robertson talks about bringing the joy of camping to kids with cancer online this year with ‘The Paddle Project’

