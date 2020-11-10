Global News Morning Saskatoon November 10 2020 9:28am 03:59 Local foundation’s impact on the community The Saskatoon Community Foundation has been serving in Saskatoon for 50 years to help inspire charitable giving. The foundation’s CEO joins us to discuss some of their programs. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7453558/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7453558/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?