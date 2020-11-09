Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
November 9 2020 9:27am
03:19

Celebrating the accomplishments of Black Canadians

Akilah Newton’s latest book celebrates Black Canadians who overcame adversity. She shares some of their stories with Global’s Kim Sullivan.

